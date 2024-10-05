Enjoy the Second Annual Great Pumpkin Fest today in Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The chill in the air and change of seasons will be celebrated with a market of small businesses around Southeast Idaho today on the corner of Lander and Main Street in Old Town Pocatello.

With over 50 local vendors in attendance from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Farmer’s Market close by, Old Town Pocatello will be busy for the first fall weekend of October. This event is a great way for the public to get to know some of the smaller businesses in town as well as supporting the community.

Nikki Waliser, of Waliser Media, worked with Stephanie Palagi, Presdident and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello, and agreed to host it for a second time.

When asked about what she loves about doing these events, Waliser stated, “I love empowering our community members to showcase their passion, whether it be a side gig or their full-time job. We are always pushing the narrative to stay local. Here is our chance to stay local and shop local.”

Perky’s Bee Gardens, run by Jody Perkins and her husband, will be in attendance Saturday. Their small business started with two hives in spring of 2021. They have been steadily growing their apiary (a place where people keep bees).

“The rewards (of these events) is we have an opportunity to share insights about honey and showcase the unique flavors of local and more exotic honey options,” Perkins states. “The best part is definitely engaging with the community, meeting new people, and having a chance to chat and listen to their stories.”

If you go to their booth, don’t be surprised to see some bees just stopping by for a sugary treat. They also offer tastes of their honey, as well as varieties they have sourced with other businesses. Hot Honey, Coffee Blossom, and Elderberry are just a few of the flavors they have worked with other veteran-owned businesses to source.

Perky’s Bees and Gardens stand. | Courtesy photo

Beckie Hunter opened Country Financial Agency in October of last year. She has been in the insurance industry for over 10 years. One of the frustrations she ran into while working in the industry was only working with a person once. Now that she has her own agency, she can get to know her clients and stay in touch with them. Hunter loves talking to people and for Saturday, “I have lots of swag for people who are willing to fill out a quote sheet. The most time consuming is packaging up all the fun giveaway items.”

Beckie Hunter of Country Financial is offering swag and giveaways at the Second Annual Great Pumpkin Fest. | Courtesy photo

Alethea Boyd Gaukel owns Rowan Tree Holistic Arts. She started on her business venture during the pandemic and was offering reiki energy healing and intention and affirmation candles. Her business has continued to expand, and she now offers massage therapy at two locations, sound therapy, spiritual coaching and other affirmation charged items.

Gaukel loves “gathering together in community and meeting new people. Opening their eyes to the beauty of energy and positive self talk and affirmation.”

To prepare for this event Gaukel takes more than three to five weeks to craft her candles. Overall, Gaukel loves helping people on their journey and making her own schedule. Many people can find her services at MIP Metaphysical Store & More in Pocatello or in Idaho Falls.

Alethea Gaukel, of Rowen Tree Holistic Arts, showcases handcrafted intentional and affirmation candles. | Courtesy photo

Even though there are too many vendors to name, there is a feeling of camaraderie between the vendor owners and the people who stop by. This event is family friendly and open to everyone. Some booths will be holding selfie stations, face painting, and even a food truck will be in attendance.