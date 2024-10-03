Families are invited to a Special Needs Fair this Friday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Families with someone they love with special needs are invited to an event that can help them receive support.

Anastassia Rogers created a local support group for moms called “It Takes a Village in Idaho.” Click here to learn more about it.

It Takes a Village in Idaho will hold a free community event called “Special Needs Fair 2024.” It’s the second annual event, and it will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bennion Student Union Building on the Idaho State University campus in Idaho Falls.

“We have over 25 different community resources … that people with disabilities and their friends and their families can come and learn about them,” said Rogers.

Some of the local organizations that will be in attendance include Champ’s Heart, Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect, Head Start and the Idaho Infant Toddler Program.

It Takes a Village Idaho is partnering with Camp Hayden this year.

“They are bringing some really fun activities like Nerf gun target practice for people to play with while they are at the event, and they are bringing a bunch of goodies that have been donated by the community. It’s going to be a lot of fun!” Rogers said.

Putting on an event like this is important to her, she said, because she has two siblings with disabilities, and she knows from experience by watching her parents that navigating their diagnoses and trying to seek services for them were hard.

“It really felt like waiting in the dark. There is no other way to put it. There are so many resources out there, but unless you know about them, they are impossible for you to access and receive help from,” Rogers said.

Last year’s event brought about 75 families, and Rogers hopes for even more this year.

She added that it’s for people of all ages and not just for children.

“I know that if you come to this event, you will find at least one organization that you haven’t heard of before and at least one organization that would be able to help your family’s quality of life improve,” Rogers said.