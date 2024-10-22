Firefighters extinguish blaze at Pocatello car dealership - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A used car dealership in Pocatello caught fire on Monday afternoon.

The fire occurred at Harper’s Auto Group at 525 East Clark St. At this point, it’s unclear to what extent the building is damaged.

The fire was discovered by firefighters when their truck drove past the building and saw smoke. After discovering the fire, they put in the emergency call to dispatch at 3:26 p.m. and jumped into action, receiving assistance from the Pocatello Police Department.

Firefighters responded to the blaze with one ladder truck and two fire engines, according to the city of Pocatello. While two ambulances were called to the scene, there have been no injuries reported.

The firefighters had the fire put out around 3:40 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.