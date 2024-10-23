High school student and man identified after fatal crash near Iona  - East Idaho News

IONA — A teenage boy and a man who died in a two-vehicle crash in Bonneville County have been identified.

County Coroner Rick Taylor said the teenager was 17 years old and from Bonneville County. He had to be extricated from his vehicle, and he died from multiple traumatic injuries, Taylor said. Taylor did not release his name because the boy was a minor.

RELATED | Teenager, man killed in crash near Iona

However, Bonneville High School Principal Justin Jolley and Bonneville Joint School District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme sent out a letter to Bonneville High School students Wednesday morning identifying the teen as Jackson Murdock, who was a senior at the school.

To help support students and staff members with the grieving process, they have asked additional school counselors and social workers to be available at Bonneville High School, the letter said.

“We ask each family to keep Jackson’s friends and family in your thoughts through this extraordinarily difficult time,” the letter said.

Taylor told EastIdahoNews.com the man involved in the crash was Austin Blakely, 28, of Ririe. He said Blakely was ejected from his vehicle and died of multiple traumatic injuries.

Background

The crash happened Tuesday night near Iona.

Murdock and Blakely both died in the wreck, which happened just before midnight on U.S. Highway 26 at milepost 340 north of Iona.

Idaho State Police said a white Hyundai Sonata, driven by Murdock, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 26 when it crossed the center line and collided with a blue Dodge pickup truck driven by Blakely, who was traveling westbound.

Both drivers died at the scene and neither was wearing a seatbelt, ISP said.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that can help with the investigation is asked to call ISP at (208) 528-3408.