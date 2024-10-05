House bursts into flame on 20th Street in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Fire Department firefighters are actively containing a house fire that ignited Saturday afternoon on the 200 block of 20th Street near Fife Avenue.

The fire was reported at about 2:51 p.m., said Idaho Falls Fire Department spokesman Eric Grossarth.

Multiple engines, ambulances and a battalion chief were deployed to the scene of the burning structure.

It is unknown at this time whether or not any individuals were injured in the fire.

The flames’ cause has also not been released at this time.

The blaze was located about two blocks north of Rose Hill Cemetery.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as additional information is made available.