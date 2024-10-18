Idaho Falls Symphony to bring movie music to life this weekend - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Symphony.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Symphony, with support from Blue Cross of Idaho and Mountain View Hospital, invites audiences to experience Notes from the Silver Screen on Saturday, Oct. 19th at 7:30 p.m. in the Frontier Center for the Performing Arts in Idaho Falls.

“We have an incredible lineup of musical events planned for our 75th Sapphire Season,” remarks IFS Music Director, Dr. Thomas Heuser. “Music has always been central to the appeal of Blockbuster movies, and some of the greatest moments in film history have featured familiar works of Western classical music. Our concert will explore timeless film soundtracks and themes, alongside moments of classical music that movie-going audiences will never forget.”

Notes from the Silver Screen has been planned as a multimedia concert experience with visuals highlighting music from various films. Additionally, the Idaho Falls Symphony has partnered with the City of Idaho Falls on a photo competition commemorating the water tower. Photos by competition winners will be featured alongside some of the magical movie music.

One centerpiece of the concert is the Orchestral Suite from the 1938 classic, The Adventures of Robin Hood, starring Errol Flynn. The score by Erich Wolfgang Korngold brims with excitement and features exciting brass and percussion. Other highlighted films include Indiana Jones, Oceans Eleven, The King’s Speech, and Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey.

With generous support from Blue Cross of Idaho and Mountain View Hospital, this Symphony concert is billed as the “Pink Ribbon Concert” as part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Additional information and tickets are available online by visiting www.ifsymphony.org.

Tickets will also be available at the Frontier Center Box Office on the night of the performance. Starting one hour before the concert at 6:30 p.m., audiences are invited to join Maestro Heuser for Prologues, an informal pre-concert discussion about the evening’s musical selections that is free for all ticketed audiences.