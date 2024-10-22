Idaho gas prices continue seasonal slide - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – Idaho gas prices continued their seasonal slide this week. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.41, which is three cents less than a week ago, 14 cents less than a month ago, and 54 cents less than a year ago.

Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.18 per gallon, with about half of the country’s pumps selling regular gas below the $3 mark. Monday’s price is two cents cheaper than a week ago, four cents cheaper than a month ago, and 37 cents cheaper than a year ago.

Idaho ranks 8th in the country for most expensive fuel behind California ($4.64), Hawaii ($4.58), Washington ($4.07), Nevada ($3.87), Oregon ($3.66), Alaska ($3.62), and Utah ($3.44). Forty-four of the 50 states saw pump prices fall this week.

“Crude oil is calming down, even with lingering tensions in the Middle East. And as parts of the U.S. recover from recent hurricanes, fuel demand may subside for the next month or so,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Of course, any escalation of conflict between Iran and Israel could quickly disrupt the usual trend of lower oil and gas prices in the fall.”

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $71 per barrel, which is $3 less than a week ago, $1 less than a month ago, and about $18 less than a year ago.

“Refineries continue to work through seasonal maintenance, and at this point, there aren’t any major pinch points in the supply chain,” Conde said. “Fingers crossed for more savings this week.”

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices, as of Oct. 21:

Boise – $3.45

Coeur d’Alene – $3.21

Franklin – $3.47

Idaho Falls – $3.22

Lewiston – $3.38

Pocatello – $3.39

Rexburg – $3.45

Twin Falls – $3.37