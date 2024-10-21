Is Olive Garden coming to Rexburg? We looked into it.   - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A sign with the Olive Garden logo in Rexburg has the town and social media buzzing with many wondering if the restaurant is actually coming.

The family-friendly chain is known for its Italian food, such as breadsticks, pasta, and salads.

The sign, located on a property near the new Chipotle off Tamana Drive by University Boulevard, recently went up in an area being developed. It has plots on the sign and a part that says “restaurant” with the words “proposed” and an Olive Garden logo.

The sign has created a swirl of comments on Facebook with people saying things like, “Anyone know when they will open?” or “My prayers have been answered” and “Yes, I’m so psyched! Something different in Rexburg!”

The sign in Rexburg. | Peggy Jeppesen, EastIdahoNews.com

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to the company, Colliers, who is listed on the sign.

Mike Zebe with Colliers said Olive Garden doesn’t have anything to do with their listing and they have only been told the restaurant is proposed. According to the picture, Colliers has the land next to it, which is available for ground lease/sale. Click here for more information.

Rexburg city spokesman Scott Johnson checked with the planning department and tells EastIdahoNews.com the city has not received anything official yet.

So, what does Olive Garden have to say about this?

“As Olive Garden continues to grow, our real estate teams are constantly looking for sites across the country. However, we do not comment on any specific plans until a project has received the necessary approvals,” Olive Garden communications manager Brittany Baron said in an email.

Olive Garden opened a new location in Chubbuck in January 2023. They also have a restaurant in Idaho Falls.