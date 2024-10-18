ISU opens new Community Psychiatric Center - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO — Idaho State University is pleased to announce that the new ISU Community Psychiatric Center is now open. The grand opening is planned for Oct, 24, at noon. Members of the community are invited to see the facility and celebrate those who have contributed to the center.

The opening of the center comes in response to the continuous need for mental health providers in Southeast Idaho and beyond. July 2024 data from Rural Health Information Hub shows that the entire state of Idaho is considered a mental health care provider shortage area, and the need is projected to continue growing.

Services at the ISU Community Psychiatric Center are available for both the public and campus communities. All insurance is accepted including Medicaid and Medicare, and physicians are seeing ages 14 years and older.

Some of the services included are:

Psychiatric Evaluations: comprehensive assessments of a patient’s mental health, including history, symptoms, and potential underlying causes. These evaluations help in diagnosis and treatment planning.

Medication Therapy Management: MTM allows psychiatrists to prescribe and manage medication for mental health conditions, such as antidepressants, antipsychotics, and mood stabilizers. Medication management involves regular monitoring and adjustments as needed.

“At ISU’s Community Psychiatric Center, we are committed to providing compassionate and trauma-informed psychiatric health care centered around the individual,” says Dr. Daisha Orchard, managing psychiatrist at the center. “Our comprehensive range of services is designed to diagnose, treat, and support individuals navigating mental health challenges and psychiatric disorders.”

The center is also currently looking to hire additional counselors to expand therapy services. ISU’s Community Psychiatric center is also taking referrals from The Village, a local safe teen assessment center. These referrals involve evaluating children who are in crisis.

The Community Psychiatry Center is located at 421 Memorial Drive, Pocatello. To schedule an appointment, call (208) 282-2434.