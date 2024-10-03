Kaleb, the adorable boy from Shriners Hospital commercials, is grown up and answering 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing interesting people in Idaho and around the world!

Chances are you’ve seen my guest on Shriners Hospitals for Children commercials over the past few years.

Kaleb is now 16 years old and has shared his inspiring story of courage with millions around the world.

Today I’m honored to be chatting with him! Here’s what I asked Kaleb:

Many of us have seen you in the Shriners commercials. Can you tell us about why you needed to go to Shriners?

What are the doctors and staff like at Shriners Hospital?

What are some things you like to do for fun?

How do you stay positive and upbeat when you’re in pain and things are hard?

Are you friends with any of the other kids or adults you met at Shriners?

What is your favorite subject in school?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Watch my entire interview in the video player above and learn more about Shriners Hospitals for Children here.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.