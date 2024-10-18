LDS Church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is now offering sleeveless garments for members in hot and humid climates, according to a Church spokesperson.

These garments include sleeveless options for endowed men and women. These options were leaked earlier this week and were confirmed by a Church spokesperson to ABC4.com on Thursday, Oct. 17.

“Devout Latter-day Saints cherish the privilege of wearing the temple garment,” Doug Andersen told ABC4.com. “The First Presidency has authorized changes in the garment to bless those members and others who might benefit from the changes.”

Beyond the authorization of the change, the Church won’t comment on matters considered to be sacred, like the temple garment, Andersen told ABC4.com.

“Many faithful Latter-day Saints wear a garment under their clothing that has deep religious significance. Similar in design to ordinary modest underclothing, it comes in two pieces and is usually referred to as the ‘temple garment,” the Church website states.

New options include a sleeveless top for women and men and a skirt-bottom for women. The garments have already been made available to endowed members of the LDS Church in hot and humid climates, such as Uganda and other countries that share a similar climate.

Members hold these garments to be sacred as they represent highly personal and spiritual covenants to God in a temple ceremony known as the endowment.

In a letter sent to all Church leaders from the First Presidency in April of this year, President Russell M. Nelson, Dallin H. Oaks, and Henry B. Eyring spoke about the importance of garments.

“The garment of the holy priesthood is a sacred symbol of Jesus Christ and is a reminder of our covenant relationship with Him and Heavenly Father. As endowed members keep the covenants they have made, including the sacred privilege to wear the garment, they will have greater access to the Savior’s mercy, protection, strength, and power,” the First Presidency said.