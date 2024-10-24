Madison and Highland in showdown for conference's second playoff berth - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Once the No. 2-ranked team in the state, the Highland Rams now find themselves in a position where they have to beat Madison on Friday to earn the No. 2 seed from the 6A District 6 Conference.

The Rams (6-2, 1-1) began their season with six straight wins, including a season-opening victory at reigning Nevada state champs Legacy High School. The hot start saw them reach as high as second place in the state media 6A poll. But a 33-3 drubbing at home at the hands of the Rigby Trojans, followed by a 35-14 loss at 5A Skyline has put Highland in a precarious position.

A loss in Friday’s East Idaho Sports Game of the Week at Madison means the reigning state champions will have to hope for an at-large berth.

The Bobcats (7-1, 1-1) suffered their lone loss of the season at Rigby — 35-21 — on Oct. 11.

With convincing wins over Hillcrest, Skyline and Thunder Ridge, Madison could earn an at-large bid even if they fall at home to the Rams. According to Maxpreps, which is used by the state to determine at-large qualifiers, the Bobcats are currently the No. 3 team in the state, with a rating of 35.7 — behind Rocky Mountain (42.7) and Rigby (45.5).

Highland, currently ranked ninth with a 19.8 rating, would likely not enjoy the same fate in the case of a loss.

What to watch for

Highland’s success all season has been predicated on its defense.

Through the first six games of the season, the Rams never allowed more than 27 points in any game, and were surrendering an average of 15.17 points per contest.

In their two losses, they allowed 68 points.

The Rams offense is not built for shootouts, having eclipsed the 30-point threshold just once all season.

Madison’s offense, on the other hand, is more than capable of scoring in bunches. The Bobcats average 34.75 points per game, and have put more than 40 on the board four times.

If Highland is to have any chance of earning what would now be considered — but would not have been a month ago — an upset victory, they will need to find some offensive rhythm.

Quarterback Keaton Belnap, running back Cedric Mitchell and wide receiver Kaulana Alvarico will need to take some of the pressure off the banged up Rams defense.

For Hazen Torgerson and the Bobcat offense, an early lead could give them all the advantage they will need against a scuffling opponent.