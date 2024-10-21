Notebook: Final week of the regular season can wreak havoc on potential playoff brackets - East Idaho News

The final week of the regular season is here so we’re breaking down the potential playoff scenarios for area teams.

Heading into the 6A finale

Madison and Highland play this week for the No. 2 spot in the 6A District 5-6 conference behind Rigby.

Both come off interesting nonconference games.

Madison (7-1) picked up its second shutout of the season with a 21-0 win over Minico, which was ranked third in the 5A state media poll.

Hazen Torgerson passed for two scores and ran for another in the win.

Highland (6-2) dropped its second straight game, this one a 35-14 loss to 5A No. 2 Skyline. The Rams have been outscored 68-17 over the past two games.

Speaking of Skyline …

The Grizzlies have won five straight since dropping a close 28-27 game to Madison and appear in postseason form.

They haven’t given up more than 16 points since the loss to Madison back on Sept. 13.

They end the regular season with a game at Bonneville.

Speaking of Bonneville …

The Bees have won three straight and four of their past five games. With wins over Idaho Falls and Shelley, and a No. 9 MaxPreps ranking in 5A, Bonneville is in position to earn an at-large berth in the state bracket.

Also in 5A, Preston win the South East Idaho Conference with a 48-28 win over Pocatello.

4A District 6 title up for grabs

In a rematch of last year’s state title game, Sugar-Salem and Teton will meet this week for the district title.

The Timberwolves have struggled this season, but won their past two games, including last week’s 40-26 win over South Fremont that set up the Friday finale.

Perennial power Sugar-Salem comes off a bye, but has won two straight since a two-game losing skid midway through the season.

The winner earns the district’s lone automatic bid to the state playoffs. With a loss, Teton has a chance for an at-large berth, but a No. 12 ranking is not in its favor.

Sugar-Salem is the top-ranked team on MaxPreps, but a loss would impact playoff seeding.

So what’s happening in 3A?

Never count out the state champion and West Side delivered again on Friday, defeating previous No. 1 and unbeaten Aberdeen 14-12.

That sets up a three-way tie atop the South East Idaho Conference between Declo, Aberdeen and West Side.

All three are already playoff bound, but this week’s games will determine seeding.

Can you say tiebreaker?

The Nuclear Conference is also top heavy, with Firth already clinching the top spot, but several more berths are up for grabs.

Ririe put itself firmly in the second spot with a convincing win over North Fremont on Friday.

With eight at-large berths, expect east Idaho to be well represented in the 3A playoff bracket.

8-man drama

Butte County (6-1) suffered its first loss of the season last week to Hagerman, but only needs to beat Grace this week to earn the High Desert Conference automatic bid.

A loss by the Pirates would drop them down to an at-large berth, which would throw a wrench into playoff seeding.

More 8-man drama

A Rockland win over North Gem in this week’s regular-season finale earns the Bulldogs the Rocky Mountain Conference’s automatic bid.

A win by North Gem makes it a three-way tie atop the conference with Challis joining the fun.

All three teams are likely in the playoffs based on top-10 MaxPreps rankings.