Notebook: Sugar-Salem wins, Bonneville goes OT, Aberdeen still a defensive force - East Idaho News

Conference races are heating up, especially in the 3A conferences in east Idaho.

No. 1 Aberdeen pitches a shutout

Aberdeen, the top-ranked team in the state media poll, shut out No. 3 and previously unbeaten North Fremont 29-0 in a key nonconference game on Friday.

The Tigers’ defense held the Huskies to 127 total yards and came up with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

North Fremont (4-1), which averaged more than 42 points entering the game, was shut out for the first time since 2022.

Aberdeen, at 5-0, is among state leaders in points allowed, giving up just 6.4 per game.

Bounce-back Bees

Bonneville has won two of its past three games, the only loss during the span coming against Blackfoot, 16-12.

Friday’s 17-14 nonconference overtime victory over Thunder Ridge was cause for celebration as Hayden Moffat connected with the winning field goal.

The Bees (2-4, 1-2) face Shelley this week in a crucial conference matchup. Blackfoot and Bonneville each have one conference win, but the Broncos hold the head-to-head advantage against the Bees.

Shelley is 0-2 in conference, but could put itself in good position with a win. The Russets also host Blackfoot in the final regular-season game, which will likely have postseason implications for both teams.

Butte County offense rolling

The Pirates (5-0) set a season high for points in an 83-6 win over Challis.

The season gets a little more challenging over the next two weeks when Butte County plays Raft River and Hagerman, two of the state’s top 8-man teams. The Pirates close the regular season against conference foe Grace.

Thunder rally past Twin Falls

It’s been a wild four weeks for Pocatello, which lost to Blackfoot in overtime, beat Sandpoint 49-48 in a shootout, and then lost a hard-fought game two weeks ago to rival Highland.

The Thunder bounced back with a nonconference win over Twin Falls on Friday as Kaulana Alvarico ran for a touchdown and then accounted for the eventual game-winner on a pass play late in the third quarter in an 18-15 victory.

The Pocatello defense shut out Twin Falls in the second half.

Pocatello has a well-deserved bye this week before closing the regular-season with conference games against Preston and Century.

Look who’s back in the win column

It probably felt like a lifetime, but after two consecutive losses and a bye last week, Sugar-Salem (4-2) is back in the win column with a 48-20 nonconference victory over Preston.

The Diggers ran for 308 yards, with Dawson McInelly accounting for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

Preston’s Carter Perry finished 18 of 37 for 293 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw a pair of interceptions.

Sugar-Salem finishes the regular-season with conference games against South Fremont and Teton.