One person taken to hospital after crash with farm truck  - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — One person was transported to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Bingham County.

The Blackfoot Fire Department responded after 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday to the area of 1300 West State Highway 39. Fire Chief Bryon Howell said the crash involved a farm truck and a car.

He said one person had to be extricated from the car. An air ambulance responded to the scene but was not used. Instead, a ground ambulance transported the patient, who is stable.

A picture from the fire department shows the car smashed to pieces.

It’s unknown what led up to the crash. EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

“Remind people to be cautious with farm trucks out on the road. They can’t stop very fast,” Howell said.

Courtesy Blackfoot Fire Department