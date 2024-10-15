Over 160 employers and grad schools will be at BYU-Idaho's upcoming career fair - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho is excited to announce its upcoming Career Fair on Thursday, October 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

The event will feature more than 160 organizations, including top recruiting companies and prestigious graduate schools, offering students and alumni valuable opportunities for networking, internships, and career advancement.

The Career Fair is open to all BYU-Idaho students and alumni, regardless of major or career interests. It is anticipated that over 2,000 BYU-Idaho students and alumni will attend this event. Attendees will have the chance to meet with recruiters from a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, technology, business, government, construction, engineering, education, and non-profit sectors, as well as representatives from graduate programs looking to attract top talent.

“Our Career Fair is designed to connect our talented and hard-working students with employers who are actively seeking to fill internship and career positions in their organizations and to help students explore their future career paths,” said Kris Hammond, Director of Career & Employment Services at BYU-Idaho. “This is an excellent opportunity for students to gain exposure to potential career options, grow their networks, build connections, find internships, and to explore graduate school programs.”

Participants are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes and to dress professionally for the event. The Career Center is also offering pre-fair workshops and events to help students prepare, covering topics such as resume building, interview skills, and networking strategies.

For more information about the Career Fair and how to prepare, visit the BYU-Idaho Career Center website or call (208) 496-9801.