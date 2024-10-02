Plane flips while landing in Soda Springs  - East Idaho News

SODA SPRINGS — A plane flipped while landing in Caribou County, but the pilot and passenger were able to walk away.

The incident happened on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Officials said it was at the Soda Springs Airport runway.

According to Soda Springs Police Department Chief Scott Shaw, the pilot had landed with a strong crosswind, which caused the plane to bounce slightly.

Shaw told EastIdahoNews.com that when the pilot applied the brakes, the tail section of the plane rose, eventually flipping over onto its top.

The pilot had minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Caribou County EMTs. Shaw said the passenger was not injured.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane involved was a Maule aircraft, which is described as a light, single-engine plane.