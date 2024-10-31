Pocatello police respond to man allegedly 'waving gun' at passing cars - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Tendoy Elementary School was briefly put on a hall check while police responded to a report of a man allegedly waving a firearm at cars passing by in Pocatello.

According to a press release from the Pocatello Police Department, officers responded to 860 East Alameda Road at 9:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of “an adult male possibly (waving) a gun at cars driving by.” Because the school is across the street, the officers asked the administration to place the school under hall check.

The officers made contact with Cesar Reyes, 41, “who was in possession of an airsoft gun that he said was part of his Halloween costume.”

Reyes volunteered to give the airsoft gun to the responding officers. The officers did not place Reyes under arrest.

They informed the school administration the situation had been resolved, and they ended the hall check. The hall check lasted less than three minutes before the administration returned the school to its normal schedule.

While Lt. Josh Hancock was happy the situation was resolved easily, he wanted to remind the public to be careful about where they wear their Halloween costumes.

“Don’t take your Halloween costume guns around a school,” Hancock said.