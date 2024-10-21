Police investigating disturbance on Idaho Falls intersection - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Police are investigating a disturbance on 12th and Merrett in Idaho Falls.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Monday, according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

Police are still trying to determine what’s going on, but Clements says there may have been a gun involved.

Though there is a large police presence on scene, no significant injuries have been reported and there is no threat to the public.

Caution tape surrounds the area and the intersection is closed, as of 5 p.m.

It’s not clear when the road will reopen.

Police are asking people to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

Updates will be provided as they become available.