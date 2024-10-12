Rigby claims district title with win over rival, previously unbeaten Madison - East Idaho News

RIGBY – Every year it’s the same checklist for the Rigby football team.

Use the first half of the season to fine-tune game plans and make sure all the pieces are in place for a successful season. This year, the Trojans also played five of their first six games on the road, so add that into the mix of toughening up a team for a postseason run.

The next step on the list is to beat rival Madison. That’s not only a hugely fierce and festive game for the schools and the community, it’s also a game that weighs heavy in the conference standings.

Bragging rights are nice, but the winner of the Rigby-Madison game usually puts itself in good playoff positioning.

The checklist can be daunting, but the 2024 Rigby team hasn’t flinched.

After defeating conference foe and unbeaten Highland last week, the Trojans did it again Friday, knocking off previously unbeaten Madison, 35-21, on a night that started with a celebration of the senior class, and ended with a celebration in front of fans who packed the stadium for one of the area’s best rivalry games.

Next on the checklist? The postseason.

With the win, Rigby clinched the 6A District 5-6 title and earned a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

“We were ready for this game,” Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez said.

The Trojans (6-1, 2-0) play a nonconference game at Hillcrest next week and then finish the regular season at Thunder Ridge, but their playoff fate is already secured. With the win, they get the bye and will host a quarterfinal game the following week.

The checklist doesn’t necessarily end with a state title, but that’s implied. Check off all the boxes and the opportunity is there.

“This games means a lot to us,” said Jerzey Duenes, who, along with Amani Morel, were the workhorses of the Rigby ground game.

Duenes ran for a 26-yard score to start the fourth quarter and Morel ran for his second touchdown, all but sealing the win with a 57-yard burst in the fourth quarter that put the Trojans up 35-14.

Madison (6-1, 1-1) kept the game close in the first half after scoring on its first possession when Hazen Torgerson hit Baden Wheeler from three yards out.

Neither team scored in the second quarter as the Trojans turned the ball over three times, with the Bobcats picking off two passes.

Rigby led 14-6 at the break and upped its advantage when Jake Flowers connected with Parker Graham over the middle for a dazzling 59-yard touchdown.

The Trojans sealed the game with the two quick scores in the fourth quarter.

Madison rallied with two impressive drives in the fourth, capped by rushing scores from Torgerson and Bryce Dredge, but it wasn’t enough.

Madison has a non-conference game next week at Minico, then concludes the regular season against Highland with the winner earning the district’s second spot into the playoffs. The loser of that game could be in position to earn an at-large bid.

“We work hard for this game,” Duenes said. “It’s not always perfect, but if we can come out and finish, then that’s what we need to do. Conference champs, that’s what we work for.”