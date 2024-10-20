Severely beaten man found on Northgate Mile, police seeking information - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — A man who had been severely beaten and sustained significant injuries was found around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on the sidewalk along the westside of Northgate Mile near the intersection with May Street.

The Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD) is investigating this aggravated battery case and is seeking information to assist the investigation.

Anyone who may have been in the area, driving by or otherwise, around this time or earlier in the evening who may have seen anything that could be helpful to this investigation is asked to contact IFPD by calling Idaho Falls Police Dispatch at (208) 529-1200.

Information can also be reported anonymously to East Idaho Crime Stoppers at IFCrime.org. Tipsters who report information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

Idaho Falls police officers responded to a man who had been seriously beaten and injured on Saturday evening. | Courtesy Kevin Josephson