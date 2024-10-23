Skyline moves to No. 1 in 5A state media poll, more shakeups in 3A - East Idaho News

Skyline, winner of five straight games including a victory over 6A power Highland last week, moved to the top spot in this week’s 5A state media poll.

The Grizzlies (6-2) edged out previous No. 1 Bishop Kelly by a point with both teams earning six first-place votes.

As expected, the 3A rankings were scrambled again following No. 1 Aberdeen’s loss to West Side. Declo, whose lone loss is to Aberdeen, moved into the No. 1 spot while West Side slid into the No. 2 spot. Aberdeen dropped to No. 3, while Firth stayed at four. Ririe, with its win at previous No. 5 North Fremont, entered the poll at No. 5 while the Huskies dropped out of the top five.

Logos took over the No. 1 spot in 2A after defeating previous No. 1 Kendrick. Butte County, which suffered its first loss of the season at Hagerman, dropped from No. 2 to No. 5.

State Media Poll

Week 9

CLASS 6A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (12) 8-0 60 1

2. Eagle 7-1 40 2

3. Rigby 7-1 39 3

t-4. Madison 7-1 20 t-4

t-4. Coeur d’Alene 6-2 20 t-4

Others receiving votes: Highland 1.

CLASS 5A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Skyline (6) 6-2 53 2

2. Bishop Kelly (6) 7-1 52 1

3. Minico 6-2 31 3

4. Hillcrest 5-3 22 4

5. Lakeland 6-2 10 —

Others receiving votes: Vallivue 5, Emmett 3, Lewiston 3, Bonneville 1.

CLASS 4A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (6) 7-1 51 1

2. Sugar-Salem (4) 5-2 45 2

3. Weiser (2) 6-2 43 5

4. Fruitland 6-2 24 3

5. Kimberly 5-3 13 —

Others receiving votes: Moscow 4.

CLASS 3A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Declo (8) 7-1 54 2

2. West Side (3) 6-1 50 3

3. Aberdeen (1) 6-1 40 1

4. Firth 6-2 24 4

5. Ririe 5-2 10 —

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 2A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Logos (10) 7-1 57 3

2. Kendrick 6-1 37 1

3. Hagerman (1) 7-1 31 5

4. Valley (1) 6-1 27 4

5. Butte County 6-1 26 2

Others receiving votes: Prairie 1, Rimrock 1.

CLASS 1A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (12) 8-1 60 1

2. Council 6-1 39 3

3. Dietrich 6-1 35 2

4. Tri-Valley 7-1 29 4

5. Wallace 7-1 5 —

Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 4, Lakeside 4, Rockland 3, Shoshone 1.

Voters: Kade Calvin, KPVI; Kole Emplit, KMVT; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Max Oswald, Bonner County Daily Bee; Randy Isbelle, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal; Allan Steele, East Idaho News; Race Archibald, Idaho Press; Adam Engel, Times-News; Brady Frederick, KTVB.