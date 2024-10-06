Suspicious house fire injures three firefighters on the Fort Hall Reservation - East Idaho News

The following includes a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

FORT HALL — Three Fort Hall Fire Department firefighters were injured by a collapsing brick wall at a house fire early Sunday morning on the Fort Hall Reservation.

The fire department responded to reports of the fire on Marshall and Bench Road, north of Sheepskin Road, at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival of the first units, the home was fully involved, and the flames ignited a grass fire nearby.

The firefighters were injured by the falling wall while attempting to check for hot spots.

All injuries are non-life-threatening.

All firefighters have been released from the hospital and are home recovering.

The fire is suspicious in nature, said Fire Chief Eric King, and is being investigated by the Fort Hall Fire Department, Fort Hall Police Department and the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

The home was vacant, and no other injuries were reported.

There is currently no danger to the public.

Individuals are encouraged to report any information they know about the incident to Fort Hall Dispatch at 208-238-4000.