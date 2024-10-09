The Bellamy Brothers to perform in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel will host country music creatives, The Bellamy Brothers, on May 18, 2025.

The Bellamy Brothers have had 20 #1 hits and sold over 40 million albums in the nearly 50 years since their first album debuted in 1976. It officially lifted off the launch when their single, “Let Your Love Flow,” became an instant smash in both the U.S. and Europe.

The album stayed on the international charts long enough to build a huge international fan base for the hip young brothers that endures to this day. In Germany alone, it perched at #1 for more than two months.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. and start at $29, with the best seats priced at $49. For more information and to ensure the most affordable ticket prices, visit shobangaming.com.