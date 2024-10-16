 This 'snuggly boy' is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News
Submit a name to Secret Santa
Pet of the Week

This ‘snuggly boy’ is our Pet of the Week

  Published at
EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Two-year-old Fletcher, our Pet of the Week, needs a good home.

One of the kennel techs at Snake River Animal Shelter in Idaho Falls describes him as a “snuggly boy” who “always wants extra loves.”

He had a broken front leg when the shelter first took him in. It’s a little bit “wonky” but it no longer causes him any issues.

Fletcher is a people-oriented dog and is really good with kids.

Stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard to meet him in person. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. You can also call (208) 523-4219.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION