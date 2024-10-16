This 'snuggly boy' is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Two-year-old Fletcher, our Pet of the Week, needs a good home.

One of the kennel techs at Snake River Animal Shelter in Idaho Falls describes him as a “snuggly boy” who “always wants extra loves.”

He had a broken front leg when the shelter first took him in. It’s a little bit “wonky” but it no longer causes him any issues.

Fletcher is a people-oriented dog and is really good with kids.

Stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard to meet him in person. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. You can also call (208) 523-4219.