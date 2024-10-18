Three people in custody in connection with Treasure Valley house party killing - East Idaho News

NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — Nampa police have announced the arrest of three people in connection with a shooting at a party nearly two years ago.

Isaac Bernal, 20, was fatally shot in November 2022 at a party on the 17000 block of North Pegram Way in Nampa. Police said they were called to the home to handle a disturbance. Shortly before officers arrived at 11:30 p.m., Bernal was shot, according to the Nampa Police Department The Ada County Coroner’s Office said he died at a Boise hospital two hours later.

Prosecutors secured an indictment this August and made two more arrests in connection with the crime this week, according to a Nampa police release.

Manuel Santana, 34, of Caldwell was indicted for the first-degree murder of Bernal in August. He was already in custody at the Idaho Department of Correction on unrelated charges, police said.

Victoriano Hernandez-Olivo, 19, of Nampa, was arrested Wednesday in Amarillo, Texas, on suspicion of accessory to murder.

Olivia Hernandez-Olivo, 41, of Caldwell, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of aiding and abetting murder and accessory to felony harboring. She is being held in Canyon County.

“Wrapping up the last arrest today in Texas is a great achievement,” Nampa Police Chief Chief Joe Huff said in a Wednesday news release. “The Nampa Police Persons Crime Unit worked long and hard on this homicide, and I’m proud of that team of officers. I’m pleased these three suspects are in custody where they belong, and hopefully this will help the Bernal family with closure and healing.”