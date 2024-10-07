Tom Segura bringing comedy show to Mountain America Center - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Tom Segura, one of the biggest touring comedians, will be bringing his Tom Segura: Come Together show to the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls next year.

Segura has been selling out with stops across Asia and North America. Over 40 dates have been added throughout North America and Europe including a stop at the Mountain America Center on Saturday, April 26.

“This is the most fun I’ve had on tour and I’m excited to continue touring this hour of material to a bunch of great cities across the globe,” Segura said. “If my Instagram algorithm is any indication of the state of humanity, this very well might be the last tour anyone can see on earth. Can’t wait!”

Seguar is best known for his Netflix specials “Ball Hog,” “Disgraceful,” “Mostly Stories,” and “Completely Normal.” His fifth Netflix special “Sledgehammer” released July 4, 2023 and debuted at #1 on the streamer. Segura is currently in production on his upcoming dark comedy series for Netflix.

Tickets will be available via pre-sale starting Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. using the venue presale code: FUNNY. The general on sale will be Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. Ticket information can be found here.