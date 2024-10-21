Uptown: A Celebration of Motown and Soul coming to Idaho Falls Thursday - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the Idaho Falls Arts Council.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Arts Council is excited to announce Uptown: A Celebration of Motown and Soul.

The perfect mix of Bruno Mars caliber stage presence with the vocals of Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye, you have never seen anything like Uptown.

“From the moment they step on stage, Uptown delivers an immersive experience, making you feel the electricity in the air.” Says Brandi Newton, Executive Director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council

The men of Uptown combine the smooth stylings of R&B with the fresh hits of today in a unique and modern show that gets every crowd on their feet!

Uptown: A Celebration of Motown and Soul will be held Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Colonial Theater. Tickets are on sale now and are available here or at our ticket office: 498 A Street in Idaho Falls.