Will it snow on Halloween in eastern Idaho?  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — If you are looking for a spooky and fun Halloween of trick-or-treating, be prepared because the weather in eastern Idaho is expected to be wet, chilly, and breezy.

“Everyone is going to get in on the precipitation tomorrow (Thursday),” said Andrew McKaughan, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pocatello. “It doesn’t look like a very enjoyable day for kids to be out walking around through the neighborhood looking for candy.”

He said snow is on the horizon for Halloween.

“We will probably see clouds start to increase late tonight (Wednesday) as the sun goes down, and by daybreak tomorrow (Thursday), we will probably be getting some snow just about everywhere, especially along the interstate corridor by 6 a.m.,” McKaughan said.

He added that the precipitation will linger throughout much of the day. McKaughan said that around lunchtime, it would warm up and most likely support more of a rain/snow mix, at least in the lower elevations like Idaho Falls and Pocatello.

However, he said that they are not expecting too much in the way of significant accumulation. The lower elevations could have a light dusting, whereas the higher elevations could have higher totals.

According to a graphic from NWS, Idaho Falls is expected to get less than an inch of snow along with Blackfoot and Rexburg.

Daytime highs are expected to be in the lower 40s on Thursday. Depending on your location in eastern Idaho, trick-or-treating in the evening could be in the mid-to upper 30s.

Winds should be anywhere from 10 to 15 miles per hour, McKaughan said.

And it’s not just on Halloween day that eastern Idaho will be expecting precipitation.

“We do have precipitation chances basically every day through the weekend and into early next week,” he said.