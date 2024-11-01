Exhibits catering to Spanish-speakers on display at Museum of Idaho this weekend - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls is hosting its first-ever Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, event.

It’s happening Nov. 1 and 2 in conjunction with the museum’s monthly pop-in program, which gives patrons a unique experience during their visit.

Janette Duarte, the museum’s programs educator, tells EastIdahoNews.com that Day of the Dead is an old cultural tradition originating in Mexico to honor and remember ancestors who have passed.

“You put an altar up. You put up their pictures. If they have passed over 12 months ago, you (display their favorite possession, drink or food on the altar) so they will come and visit you,” Duarte says.

Duarte says it’s a long trip from the afterlife, and the purpose of having food and water is to refresh them after their journey.

The altar is placed in a dark room and lit with candles to light the way for the traveling spirits.

An arch on top of the altar includes a cross and is the doorway between the afterlife and our world, Duarte explains, and that’s how deceased ancestors visit.

Cross at the top of the altar, left, and a container of salt to purify the spirits who visit. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Next to the pictures is a container of salt, which Duarte says is a symbol of purity.

“As spirits visit, the salt is there to purify them,” she says. “You can also include soap and a wash rag for them to wash up after a long trip.”

The religious-themed ritual is symbolic, Duarte says. The altar has layers representing different levels of the afterlife. The top layer represents heaven, a middle layer represents earth and a bottom layer represents the underworld.

Duarte left a full-time teaching career with Idaho Falls District 91 in June to work at the museum. She moved to eastern Idaho from Texas about 20 years ago.

Duarte has Spanish ancestry and she wanted to provide an exhibit for the Spanish-speaking population, which she says is one-fifth of Idaho Falls’ population.

But though it’s catered to the Spanish-speaking population, it’s open to everyone.

“We celebrate Day of the Dead on Nov. 1 and 2, and so I thought why not have that as a pop-in program. It’s a learning opportunity for anyone who is here,” Duarte says.

It’s happening from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will culminate on Sunday with Día del Museo en Español or Spanish Day at the Museum.

Bilingual guides will be on hand that day to help patrons explore the museum’s main attraction called Above and Beyond. It’s a futuristic flight exhibit that’s packed with interactive games and displays, and is fully translated into both English and Spanish.

Attendees will also get a preview of Spanish-speaking programs coming to the museum next year, including a Spanish translation for the Way Out West exhibit.

“I am thrilled that the Museum of Idaho is taking the initiative to provide our exhibits, programs, and resources in Spanish,” Duarte says in a news release. “This effort enhances accessibility and fosters a more inclusive environment for our Spanish-speaking community, demonstrating our commitment to serving and celebrating the diverse population in our region.”

Pictures of deceased loved ones displayed on the museum’s Day of the Dead exhibit. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com