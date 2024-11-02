Storylines: So many questions for this year's state meet - East Idaho News

BOISE – Cross country state champions will be crowned Saturday as Idaho’s top runners converge on Eagle Island State Park in Eagle.

Eastern Idaho is expected to be well represented.

Here are a few storylines to watch.

Three-peat in 3A?

North Fremont’s Corbin Johnston will bid for this third straight state title. He won the previous two in 2A and helped lead the Huskies to two team titles in three years.

He enters Saturday’s race with the top time in 3A at 15:19.0, but two other runners have also broken 16 minutes so it could be a tight finish.

Who comes away with 5A titles?

This could be an interesting race for team trophies.

On the boys side, Skyline, Century, Preston and Idaho Falls should be in contention, while Preston, Idaho Falls and Skyline should be in the running on the girls side.

Individually, Skyline’s Alexander Renna comes off a strong district race and has the second-fastest time in 5A at 15:46.4, just ahead of Bonneville’s Giryan Jones in 15:46.9.

Is this the year for Zane Lindquist?

The Teton senior has finished third and fifth at the state meet the past two seasons and has the top time in the division this year at 15.19.9 in 4A. That leads No. 2 Charlie Speirs of McCall-Donnelly by nearly 40 seconds.

Keep an eye on Sugar-Salem, who will be in contention for 4A team titles for both boys and girls.

Soda Springs is strong on the girls side, with Ellie Wood, Lizzie and Indy Galloway holding the fourth-through-sixth fastest times.

Ririe’s Lucy and Liza Boone are in the top 10 on the performance list, as is Firth’s Kynzie Nielson, and returning state champ Bella Spencer from West Jefferson.

How about them Bulldogs?

Rockland’s Hayden Smith has the fastest time in 2A and is the only runner in the classification to break 16 minutes. The Bulldogs won their first state team title a year ago and have three runners in the top 17.