Young mom battling leukemia returns home from chemo to a Secret Santa surprise - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season and the East Idaho News elves are helping out.

Every day, from now until the end of the year, we’ll be posting a Secret Santa surprise and today we’re visiting Rachael.

In May, she went in for a medical checkup. The doctor discovered something unusual in her bloodwork and did further tests. It turns out that Rachael had acute leukemia.

Her husband rushed her to a leukemia specialist in Salt Lake. She was in the hospital for about 6 weeks but has since come home and is continuing the aggressive treatments in eastern Idaho.

Rachael has to undergo multiple spinal taps and tests. Once the chemotherapy process is complete, she will have to take a very expensive cancer medication for the next five years.

Rachael and her husband have two young children, one of whom has some special needs. Rachael is a sweet and simple person who has always done the best she can with the resources and support she gets.

Secret Santa asked us to visit Rachael with an early Christmas gift. Check out the surprise in the video player above!