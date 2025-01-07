Authorities investigating fake 911 call - East Idaho News

AMMON – A 911 call to law enforcement Monday afternoon turned out to be a hoax.

The call came in around 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. It originated from the 4000 block of North Ammon Road, and the caller reported multiple people had been stabbed.

A lot of the information was inconsistent, and as dispatchers tried to get additional information, the caller hung up.

When deputies arrived, authorities say there was no emergency and no one was injured.

Law enforcement are now investigating to determine the source of the phone call.

This is not the first time emergency personnel have responded to a call like this. Dispatchers play a crucial role in gathering information and sending the appropriate resources. Had there been an emergency elsewhere, the response would have been delayed, leading to a potential negative outcome.

Law enforcement say making prank phone calls to authorities could lead to criminal charges and they’re urging the public to avoid it.

“Pranks and hoax reports of threats or emergencies can result in criminal charges, and in some instances, incur civil penalties of up to three times the cost of resources that responded to it,” the news release says.

Anyone with information about this or other types of criminal activity can report it anonymously here.