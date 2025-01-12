Bengals fall to rival Webers State despite darling of a game from star guard - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Idaho State University fell to Weber State Saturday, despite a highly efficient 28 points from guard Dylan Darling.

Darling, who missed the previous two games, has now scored 20-plus in three straight, including a 22-point performance to force overtime against Northern Colorado last Saturday. The Bengals (6-8, 1-2) lost that game to Bears, and fell again to the Wildcats at Reed Gym this week, despite Darling’s latest gem.

The redshirt sophomore from Spokane, Wash. leads ISU in scoring, averaging 15.8 per game before his latest performance, which included a 3-for-8 shooting night from 3-point range. For all his great shooting though, Darling finished with a less-than-impressive 5-for-8 performance on free throw attempts.

Still, his 28 points on 17 field goal attempts equals an 82% efficiency rating.

Darling also led the Bengals in assists, with three. But his minus-17 was the a team-worst plus-minus.

Jake O’Neil finished with a double-double — 15 points and 14 rebounds.

The Bengals are back in action Thursday, when they welcome Montana State University to Pocatello for another rivalry tilt.