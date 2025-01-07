Bonneville big man announces college commitment - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville High School senior Shane Petersdorf will continue his academic and athletic career at Butte College, according to social media posts.

The 6-foot-5 lineman posted the announcement on Twitter/X Monday afternoon.

The Bees finished the season with a 4-6 record, missing out on a playoffs berth. Petersdorf, though, was among the bright spots in Bonneville, earning First-Team All-Conference honors.

Butte College, in Oroville, Calif., plays in the NorCal Conference and is the former playing home of Hall-of-Fame offensive lineman Larry Allen and future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.