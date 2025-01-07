 Bonneville big man announces college commitment - East Idaho News
Girls Basketball

Mon

Alturas Prep

30

American Heritage

25

Boys Basketball

Mon

Alturas Prep

38

@American Heritage

45

Spud Kings

Sat

Spud Kings

5

Casper Warbirds

2

Timothy Kim with 2 goals, Raatikainen, Wade and Edwards with goals

Girls Basketball

Sat

Westlake (UT)

50

Shelley

37

Girls Basketball

Sat

Skyline

60

Sandpoint

47

Girls Basketball

Sat

Rigby

44

Regis Jesuit (CO)

54

Girls Basketball

Sat

Madison

48

Middleton

57

Girls Basketball

Sat

Hillcrest

53

Mead (CO)

51

Prep football

Bonneville big man announces college commitment

  Published at  | Updated at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

bonneville fb pic
EastIdahoSports.com file photo
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville High School senior Shane Petersdorf will continue his academic and athletic career at Butte College, according to social media posts.

The 6-foot-5 lineman posted the announcement on Twitter/X Monday afternoon.

The Bees finished the season with a 4-6 record, missing out on a playoffs berth. Petersdorf, though, was among the bright spots in Bonneville, earning First-Team All-Conference honors.

Butte College, in Oroville, Calif., plays in the NorCal Conference and is the former playing home of Hall-of-Fame offensive lineman Larry Allen and future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION