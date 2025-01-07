Easy, delicious crock pot lasagna - East Idaho News

This crock pot lasagna recipe features the delicious lasagna flavors you already know and love, but in an easier format thanks to the beloved slow cooker.

Ingredients

1 box regular lasagna noodles

16 oz cottage cheese

2 lbs ground beef cooked and drained

2 cans spaghetti sauce 26 ounces each

2 cups mozzarella cheese

1-2 cups additional mozzarella cheese to top before serving – optional but wonderful

Instructions

First, cook the ground beef if needed. Then in a medium bowl, stir together the two kinds of cheese until well combined. Spoon a layer of sauce into the bottom of the crockpot. Add about 1/3 of the cheese mixture on top. Sprinkle a small amount of ground beef over the top of the cheese. Top with a layer of uncooked lasagna noodles, breaking to make them fit. Be sure to alternate which way the noodles go with each layer. Top noodles with another layer of sauce. Repeat this process until all ingredients are used, ending with sauce. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours. You can also cook it on high for about 2.5 to 3 hours. It cuts better (prettier) if you turn off the slow cooker and let it sit for about 15 minutes before serving. If desired, top with another layer of mozzarella before serving.

