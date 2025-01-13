Hyde Pond Kid’s Ice Fishing Derby to be held next month - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from Idaho Fish and Game.

The 32nd annual Hyde Pond Kids’ Ice Fishing Derby will be held Saturday, Feb. 1 from 9-11 a.m. and is designed for youth ages 16 years and under. Prizes for big fish in four age categories will be awarded, and lucky kids who catch one of several tagged trout during the derby will win $25.

Prizes will be handed out starting at 11. Any fish caught prior to the two-hour event will not count towards the big fish contest nor money prizes.

Volunteers will be on hand to drill plenty of holes and help the kids. Some fishing gear and tackle will be available for loan, but anglers with their own equipment are encouraged to bring it.

Hyde Pond is located south of the Salmon airport on the road to the Sunset Heights subdivision.

Anglers ages 14 or older must have a valid fishing license, and all Idaho fishing regulations apply. Check out Fish and Game’s ice fishing page for more information on ice fishing basics, ice safety, and good places to go.

The event is sponsored by several local agencies and businesses. For more information, contact the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.