Idaho gas prices dropped in 2024 - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – While 2024 had its ups and downs, drivers had one thing in common throughout the year – lower gas prices. AAA reports that Idaho drivers saved an average of 34 cents per gallon of regular last year, while the U.S. average dropped 20 cents per gallon from 2023.

“In recent years, Idaho gas prices have been as much as 50 cents per gallon higher than the national average, but the gap narrowed in 2024,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “In fact, Gem State prices were cheaper in the winter than in many other parts of the country, and we’re just half a penny above the U.S. average today.”

In a surprise twist, Idaho gas prices plateaued around $3.60 per gallon for most of the summer, in part due to stable crude oil prices and steady refinery production, which helped offset increased fuel demand. Pump prices in the Gem State have been steadily falling since September.

Today, Idaho’s average price for a gallon of regular is $3.07, which is a penny less than a week ago, two cents more than a month ago, and six cents less than a year ago. The national average currently sits at $3.06 per gallon – about four cents more than a month ago and two cents less than a year ago.

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $73 per barrel, which is about $2 more than a week ago and $6 more than a month ago, but about the same as a year ago. If demand slips and the price of crude oil stabilizes, gas prices could level off or even drop.

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices, as of Jan. 6:

Boise – $3.11

Coeur d’Alene – $2.80

Franklin – $3.08

Idaho Falls – $3.00

Lewiston – $3.06

Pocatello – $3.07

Rexburg – $3.08

Twin Falls – $3.09