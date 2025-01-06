Idaho governor calls for funding for public schools, tax cuts and investments in wildfire fighting - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little began the state’s 2025 legislative session on Monday by calling for additional investments in public schools, new tax cuts and bonuses for wildland firefighters.

When he delivered the annual State of the State address Monday at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise, Little repeatedly evoked a theme of “keeping promises.”

“We also promised and delivered unprecedented investments in schools, the American worker, water, roads, fire, outdoor recreation, and other infrastructure without raising taxes,” Little said. “My keeping promises plan builds on those investments by adding more support for schools — on top of the 80 percent increase in state funding we championed for education since I took office.”

Most of the proposals Little highlighted in the annual speech were enhancements of programs he has embraced since Little was first elected in 2018.

Increasing funding for public schools, providing raises for teachers, cutting taxes, reducing regulations and bolstering state savings accounts all featured heavily in the speech.

The Idaho Legislature actually sets the state budget each year, so Little will have to work with legislators in order to enact any budget priorities.

Governor calls for using $50 million to expand education options for Idaho families

But for the first time, Little left the door open for spending taxpayer dollars on tuition at private or religious schools.

While most of the funding Little proposed for education is for public schools, Little also called for leaving “$50 million to further expand educational options for Idaho families.”

Little did not specify how the money should be spent. But for years prominent Republican legislators including House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star; Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls; and Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, have been pushing for the creation of a refundable tax credit or education savings accounts that would allow taxpayer dollars to be spent paying for or reimbursing families for tuition or other expenses at private schools or religious schools.

Until now, Idaho has not spent taxpayer dollars for tuition at private or religious schools.

“Just like we do with every taxpayer dollar that is spent in government, we will ensure there is oversight in school choice,” Little said in Monday’s State of the State address. “Why? Because accountability in government is an Idaho value, and it is what taxpayers demand and deserve. Just as we expect the following from our public schools, any school choice measure I would consider must be done the Idaho way, which means it is fair, responsible, transparent, and accountable. It must prioritize the families that need it most and it must not take funds away from public schools.”

Little’s state budget proposal includes 4.6% increase, record rainy day funds

In conjunction with his State of the State address, Little released a proposed fiscal year 2026 budget on Monday. The budget proposal includes $5.2 billion in general fund expenditures, a 4.6% increase from the current budget.

Little’s budget proposal leaves a $200 million ending balance at the end of the fiscal year and a record $1.4 billion saved in state rainy day funds.

Some of the budget proposals put forward Monday include:

$150 million in new funding for public school, including $50 million for rural school renovating rural school facilities, mental health services and school safety.

$100 million to cut taxes. Little didn’t issue a specific proposal for how to cut taxes, or which taxes to target, but he will work with the Idaho Legislature to come up with the details.

$100 million to fight wildfires. Little called for $1 million in bonuses to retain firefighters and provide funding for the state’s fire suppression account.

$83 million in additional funding for teacher pay increases

$30 million in additional funding for water infrastructure projects.

5% change in employee compensation pay increases for state employees.

“On the heels of a destructive fire season, our keeping promises plan also deploys additional bonuses to hire and retain wildland firefighters,” Little said. “Our firefighters battle dangerous conditions to protect lives, property, and our natural resources. Please recognize a few of these tough Idahoans we have with us today. I am also asking the Legislature to properly fund the fire suppression account so these firefighters know we’ve got their back.”

“Last summer, I called out the feds for not putting out wildfires more aggressively,” Little said. “The state of Idaho leads on fire and forest management where the feds have failed. Idahoans are tired of choking on smoke for weeks on end. I look forward to working with the Trump administration to boldly transform how wildfire and our Western lands are managed.”

Little spoke of his eagerness to work with President-elect Donald Trump and the new administration, mentioning Trump 10 times in the 22-minute speech.