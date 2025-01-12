Local library hosting book and dvd sale to raise money - East Idaho News

SHELLEY – A rural district library has decided to sell its surplus items back to the community in a first-time fundraiser.

The North Bingham County District Library at 197 West Locust Street will hold a book sale that will start on Thursday and last until Saturday. During the sale, there will be around 3,000 surplus items available for purchase. Many of these items will be books, but around 200 items will be DVDs.

Visitors will find books out on tables. They’ll be sold for $1 to $3 a piece until they’re all gone.

“(This is) an opportunity for us to not have to store as many, and for the community to have access to them,” assistant library directory Maddie Clayson says.

The majority of the books on sale were donated to the library, but some of them are extra copies of books that were in high demand when first published. The DVDs on sale were removed to keep its DVD section up-to-date.

Proceeds from this event will go towards a general account of the Friends of the North Bingham County District Library so that it can have more freedom to decide how to spend that money later.

“We’re just keeping our options open about what we can do with that in the future,” Clayson said.

Previously, library staff considered moving into a new building. While it does own land, Clayson said the library isn’t ready to build a new building.

“We’re looking more at a new space. (We’re still) keeping our options open. We’re not sure whether that would be a new-to-us building … or (a new) building,” Clayson said. “We have to provide a bigger space and still take care of our responsibility to our patrons.”

Clayson explained that while the library meets its responsibility to provide books to the public, it has other needs that it doesn’t have the space for in its current building.

“Libraries need to meet people’s needs outside of just books,” Clayson said. “We just don’t have

the space to accommodate community events that we need to.”

For now, the library’s effort to move into a new building is on pause, but Clayson said the funds raised from the book sale will help the library continue to offer a wide and changing selection of items.