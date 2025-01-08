Malad, Rockland enter new year atop state media polls; Pocatello drops from No. 1 - East Idaho News

The holiday break created a bit of a shakeup in this week’s girls state media basketball poll.

Previous No. 1 Pocatello dropped to second in the 5A poll after dropping a pair of games at the East Idaho Holiday tournament. Madison also fell out of the 6A rankings.

Timberlake and Sugar-Salem continue to battle for the top spot in 4A, with Timberlake holding a one-point advantage for No. 1. Teton, South Fremont and Bear Lake round out the top five.

Malad, at 12-1, picked up eight of nine first-place votes to hold onto No. 1 in 3A, while Rockland moved into the top spot in 1A.

CLASS 6A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Owyhee (8) 12-1 44 1

2. Eagle 11-2 31 2

3. Borah (1) 11-2 26 —

4. Boise 10-3 22 3

5. Coeur d’Alene 7-7 5 5

Others receiving votes: Madison 3, Ridgevue 2, Rigby 1, Thunder Ridge 1.

CLASS 5A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Middleton (5) 11-1 41 2

2. Pocatello (4) 12-2 40 1

3. Mountain Home 10-4 18 5

4. Blackfoot 9-3 17 3

5. Skyline 9-6 8 —

Others receiving votes: Burley 7, Lakeland 2, Jerome 2.

CLASS 4A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Timberlake (5) 13-1 41 1

2. Sugar-Salem (4) 13-0 40 2

3. Teton 11-1 18 3

4. South Fremont 11-1 17 5

5. Bear Lake 8-3 12 4

Others receiving votes: Weiser 7.

CLASS 3A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Malad (8) 12-1 42 1

2. Parma (1) 11-1 35 2

3. Melba 9-3 19 3

4. Ririe 7-5 15 4

5. Firth 7-4 10 4

Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 4, Grangeville 3, Priest River 3, Soda Springs 2, Wendell 1, North Fremont 1.

CLASS 2A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (8) 11-0 44 2

2. Prairie 8-1 27 3

3. Lapwai (1) 8-0 26 3

4. Raft River 9-2 21 1

5. Butte County 9-6 10 5

Others receiving votes: Kamiah 4, Liberty Charter 3.

CLASS 1A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rockland (5) 8-3 38 2

2. Genesee 7-0 27 —

3. Leadore (1) 7-0 26 3

4. Deary (1) 6-1 22 1

5. Carey (2) 7-4 18 4

Others receiving votes: Salmon River 2, Highland-Craigmont 1, Tri-Valley 1.

Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Rachel Roberts, Idaho Statesman; Adam Engel, Times-News; Allan Steele, East Idaho News; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Kade Calvin, KPVI; Race Archibald, Idaho Press; Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal; Max Oswald, Bonner County Daily Bee.