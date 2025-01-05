Marshall Public Library kicks off 50/50 Book Quest - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

The 50/50 Book Quest is a challenge to read 50 books in 50 weeks in 50 categories.

The Marshall Public Library will once again be conducting its annual yearlong reading challenge. For adults, the goal is to read 50 books in 50 weeks. Children are asked to read a minimum of 30 books with the possibility of also reading in 50 distinct categories over the course of the year.

The theme for the adult and children’s challenges is “Reading around the World: 50 Destinations, 50 Weeks” with categories centered around travelling the globe. Teens had the opportunity to vote on their themes for the year. Their extra special challenge revolves around a tiered system based upon Harry Potter and the 4 Hogwarts Houses. The 50 categories are divided among the 4 Houses – Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin – with each serving as a checkpoint towards progress to reach the 50 book goal.

Registration for all three challenges are now open as the 2024 yearlong challenge concludes. For more information about participating in the 2025 reading challenge, visit our website marshallpl.org/50-50-book-quest/ or call the library at (208) 232-1263.