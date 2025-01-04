'Old-world pepperoni' and warm Ghirardelli brownies at Marco’s Pizza in Ammon - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is an East Idaho Eats Encore that was originally published on Oct. 27, 2023.

AMMON — A pizza place in town is serving up old-world pepperoni that’s crispy and delicious, along with warm chocolate Ghirardelli brownies.

Marco’s Pizza in Ammon is owned by Tamarah Smith and her husband, Bill Smith.

“We opened in June. We’ve had a really warm reception from the community and we are very, very grateful for that. It’s been off to a great start,” Tamarah Smith said.

She let EastIdahoNews.com taste multiple items from the menu, including one of their signature pizzas: the Hawaiian Chicken.

“It comes with ham, chicken, bacon and pineapple on red sauce. We sell quite a bit of that. People around here love pineapple on pizza. It’s one of my favorites, too. I definitely love it,” Smith said.

The Hawaiian Chicken pizza. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Marco’s Pizza has famous breadsticks, too.

“They come with 16 slices, so you get quite a bit, and it comes with quite a bit of cheese,” she said.

According to Marco’s Pizza’s website, it “is the fastest-growing pizza brand based on year-over-year unit growth and the 5th largest pizza brand in systemwide sales.” There are locations across the United States.

The breadsticks. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

There’s another pizza that is to die for, if you love tomato slices and white sauce rather than the traditional red sauce. The pizza is called the “White Cheezy.”

“This is one of Marco’s famous white sauce pizzas. It’s got bacon, onions, tomatoes and feta on the top, so it’s just a real nice blend of different types of flavors in one pizza,” Smith said.

The White Cheezy. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

The pepperoni pizza has a great flavor and texture to it, too.

“It’s really kind of a cool pepperoni pizza. We’ve got our regular pepperoni, but if you look on the top of it, you can see these little old-world style pepperoni’s, and they are very, very crispy,” she explained.

To top it off, Smith gave EastIdahoNews.com a delicious dessert to try that is very hard to resist.

“We have our Ghirardelli brownie. We also do cinnamon squares,” she said. “(The brownie has) Ghirardelli chocolate chips and chocolate sauce drizzled.”

Marco’s Pizza is located at 2729 East Sunnyside Road and is open every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Smith said she looks forward to Halloween and encourages families to pre-order.

“We are hoping to have a bunch of pizza for families, and feeding their little goblins would be great, so we really want to see people come out and get their pizzas and make sure to pre-order,” Smith added.