Suspicious device found at Idaho Falls airport was not dangerous, officials say - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A suspicious device discovered in someone’s luggage at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport Saturday afternoon resulted in a temporary lockdown.

The Idaho Falls Police and Fire Departments responded around 3:50 p.m., according to city spokesman Eric Grossarth. The item in question was not specified.

Authorities detained passengers in a safe area of the terminal during the investigation. Witnesses say it lasted around 30 minutes. All flights were grounded and the road leading to the airport was closed during that time.

Ultimately, police determined the device was not dangerous.

Airport operations have returned to normal and authorities have cleared the scene.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates as we receive them.