U.S. Air Force Academy mourns the death of Cadet Emily Jean Foster, a 23-year-old Idahoan - East Idaho News

EAGLE (KIVI) — The U.S. Air Force Academy is mourning the death of Cadet Emily Jean Foster, a 23-year-old from Eagle. Cadet Foster passed away on Tuesday while at home with her family, according to a press release.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our teammate, Cadet First Class K. Emily Jean Foster, over the holiday break. She was a stellar cadet, leader, mentor and friend throughout her time here at the Academy and we are shaken by her loss,” said Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent.

Cadet Foster’s parents, Cheryl and Jeremy, said that Foster came home for Thanksgiving and was experiencing severe headaches. She was diagnosed with two highly aggressive brain tumors on Dec. 14 and passed away on Dec. 31.

Cadet Foster was a Geospatial Sciences major and a Soaring Instructor Pilot with the 94th Flying Training Squadron. She was selected to attend Undergraduate Pilot Training after graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School in 2021.