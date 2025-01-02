Utah musician Wayne Osmond dies at 73 - East Idaho News

OGDEN (KSL.com) — Utah-native and retired musician Wayne Osmond died Wednesday night at the age of 73.

“Wayne Osmond, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by his loving wife and five children,” the family said in a statement Thursday.

“His legacy of faith, music, love and laughter have influenced the lives of many people around the world. He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert. We love him and will miss him dearly. ”

Growing to prominence throughout the 1960s and 1970s along with his three brothers Alan, Merrill, Jay and Donny, Wayne Osmond was one-fifth of the Osmonds and one-fourth of the Osmond Brothers quartet.

Wayne Osmond was most known for his backup vocals and for being a talented and well-rounded musician who was proficient in playing everything from a guitar to a bagpipe.

Born in Ogden in 1951, Wayne Osmond and his family were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In 1974, Wayne Osmond married Kathlyn Louise White, a Bountiful native and former Miss Davis County Fair and Miss Utah of 1974.

Across 50 years of marriage, the couple raised five children together and eventually became grandparents.

Wayne Osmond was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 1997, which was successfully treated. Eventually, Wayne Osmond retired from his musical pursuits due to a hearing problem.