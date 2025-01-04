Utah police kill man in gunfire exchange. It's the 4th Utah police shooting death in 5 days. - East Idaho News

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KSL.com) — Police officers shot and killed a man Friday night in an exchange of gunfire — the fourth fatal police shooting in Utah in just five days.

South Jordan police said they responded to reports of a vehicle theft near 9400 South and 4600 West at 10:23 p.m. and “made contact with a male inside a vehicle.”

The man “fired at officers and officers returned fire” before the man ran off, police said in a statement. Multiple agencies “flooded the area,” and the gunman was found in a nearby backyard.

“During the second interaction with the subject, more shots were fired,” according to the statement, before the man was taken into custody and transported to the hospital where he later died.

No details were given about the second shooting, including which agencies were on site, how many officers discharged their weapons, and the circumstances of the shooting.

All involved officers were placed on administrative leave, and the area “will remain closed as the investigation continues into the morning,” the statement says.

This was the fourth police shooting death in Utah in just five days.