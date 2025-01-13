Woman finds bullet hole in car door, man taken into custody following road rage incident in northern Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

COEUR D’ALENE — At approximately 9:41 p.m. on Jan. 8, a 40-year-old Idaho woman driving a slate grey Volkswagen SUV called 911 to report a possible road rage situation involving a potential weapons offense occurring on I 90 near milepost 6 in the Post Falls area.

As troopers stopped the female on the I 90 exit 11 off-ramp, it was discovered that a bullet hole was present on the front passenger side door which traveled through the entire door and continued to travel into the front passenger seat. A short time after, a white Nissan Rogue with 7B Idaho plates was believed to be in the area of Summit Avenue in Coeur d’Alene, which was the suspect’s vehicle.

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department worked in conjunction with the Idaho State Police to locate the driver of the vehicle and was subsequently taken into custody without incident. A firearm was also removed from his person.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue, a 24-year-old Coeur d’Alene man, was transported to the Kootenai Jail and booked for the following charges: unlawful discharge of a firearm at a vehicle and aggravated assault – both felonies. The male was also charged with driving under the influence – first offense.

If you witnessed any of the events that took place around this time, please contact the Idaho State Police at (208) 209-8620.

The Idaho State Police thanks the Coeur d’Alene Police Department for their swift action towards locating the vehicle and promptly getting the male into custody.