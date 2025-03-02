2 Idaho Falls Tigers sign to play college volleyball - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A pair of Idaho Falls High School seniors have signed National Letters of Intent to play college volleyball.

Addison Berrett and Lillian Daley signed their letter during a joint ceremony at Idaho Falls High School, Thursday.

Berrett will attend and play volleyball at Yakima Valley College, in Yakima, Wash. Daley will attend and play at Ottawa University Arizona, in Surprise, Ariz.

The Tigers finished the 2024 season with a 27-14-1 record, and placed third at the state tournament.