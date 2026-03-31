Aberdeen man facing felony charges after allegedly entering teen's bedroom - East Idaho News

ABERDEEN — An Aberdeen man is facing lewd conduct charges after he was allegedly found inside a 15-year-old girl’s room.

Court documents say that on March 29, investigators with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office visited an Aberdeen home after reports that a man had been removed by the family.

The man, later identified as Bryan Gutierrez, 36, was also reported to have sustained injuries while being taken out. Gutierrez is also listed as Samuel Gomez-Martinez in court documents.

Family members reportedly told deputies that Gutierrez had gotten in through a window in the basement.

The victim told police she woke up because Gutierrez was shaking her in her bedroom. Her claim was confusing for deputies for several reasons.

In court documents, she said the window was locked.

When asked if Gutierrez had done anything physical with her, she said that he had only shaken her, and was quiet for a whole hour.

Detectives questioned her further and learned that Gutierrez was inside her room during that period. The conversation shifted towards the family finding Gutierrez inside her room, where the victim said the man was in her bed.

Law enforcement spoke with family members, who said they saw a dark-colored car outside with no one inside.

The father reportedly went downstairs to the victim’s room and saw a man in the bed. Another family member helped get Gutierrez out of the home, and a fight later broke out in the driveway.

A deputy noted that Gutierrez’s belt and zipper were undone.

The victim later told the detective she met Gutierrez on Instagram and opened the window for him to get in. An iPad was given to the detectives showing the conversations between the girl and Gutierrez.

When asked about the hour he was inside her room, the victim said the two had sex.

He is facing one felony count of lewd conduct with a child. If he is found guilty, he faces up to life in prison.

Gutierrez is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge James Howard Barrett on April 9 for a preliminary hearing.

Although Gutierrez has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.